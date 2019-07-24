RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,618 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.47% of Briggs & Stratton worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 21.6% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 4,465,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,832,000 after purchasing an additional 793,235 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Briggs & Stratton during the fourth quarter worth $8,809,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Briggs & Stratton during the first quarter worth $3,059,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Briggs & Stratton by 22.7% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 720,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,524,000 after acquiring an additional 133,540 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Briggs & Stratton by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 781,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,225,000 after acquiring an additional 78,981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

BGG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

BGG stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.82. 6,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $410.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89. Briggs & Stratton Co. has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $21.40.

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.32). Briggs & Stratton had a positive return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $580.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Briggs & Stratton Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Briggs & Stratton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.41%.

Briggs & Stratton Company Profile

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

