RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $5.42 Million Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 615.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,534 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 64,109 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $5,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Square by 1.9% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Square by 100.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 35,438 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Square by 81.0% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 177,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after acquiring an additional 79,533 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 3.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Square by 0.9% in the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 17,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 459,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,518,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $341,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 413,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,269,081.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,249 shares of company stock valued at $5,486,225. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of several research reports. Argus raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Markel to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Macquarie increased their price objective on Shopify to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.21.

SQ stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.04. The stock had a trading volume of 182,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,436,542. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,949.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 3.31. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.82 and a 52 week high of $101.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $489.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.63 million. Square had a positive return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

