RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $7.01 Million Position in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 356,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the quarter. Sabra Health Care REIT accounts for 1.7% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.20% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $7,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 319,577.4% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,219,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,676,000 after buying an additional 3,218,144 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 342.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,490,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,962,000 after buying an additional 2,701,133 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $35,964,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $8,795,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,272,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,971,000 after buying an additional 428,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

SBRA traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.56. 14,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,944. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $23.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.87.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.94). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 23.38%. The company had revenue of $136.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.87 million. Equities analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. TheStreet cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

