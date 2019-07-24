RPG Investment Advisory LLC Sells 716 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

NYSEARCA IWN traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.29. 51,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,956. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.29. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $101.57 and a 52 week high of $137.85.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

