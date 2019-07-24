RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 17,401 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in RPM International were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RPM. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in RPM International by 63.2% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in RPM International during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in RPM International by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 19.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the second quarter valued at about $196,000. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RPM International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

RPM stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,399. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. RPM International Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.95 and a twelve month high of $68.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. RPM International had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is 51.66%.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

Read More: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM).

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.