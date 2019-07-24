RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Sets New 52-Week High Following Strong Earnings

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $68.27 and last traded at $65.99, with a volume of 1063480 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.29.

The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.95%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RPM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in RPM International by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in RPM International by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in RPM International during the fourth quarter worth about $63,851,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RPM International by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,283,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $75,428,000 after acquiring an additional 88,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in RPM International by 62.2% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.27.

About RPM International (NYSE:RPM)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

