Ruff Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $797,337.00 (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Over the last seven days, Ruff has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ruff token can now be bought for about $0.0166 or 0.00000170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Gate.io and DigiFinex. Ruff has a market cap of $16.26 million and approximately $797,337.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ruff alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003232 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00297731 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010301 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.13 or 0.01695343 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000878 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00024519 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00120176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Ruff Token Profile

Ruff’s genesis date was January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ruff

Ruff can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DigiFinex and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ruff Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ruff and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.