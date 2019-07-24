RVW Wealth LLC Buys 24,001 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

RVW Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 24,001 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 9.0% of RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. RVW Wealth LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $37,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $77.89 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $65.04 and a 1-year high of $90.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

