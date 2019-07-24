Salem Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Salem Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 158,782 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Intel comprises 4.2% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First United Bank Trust increased its position in shares of Intel by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 45,900 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 234.1% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its position in shares of Intel by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 78,655 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 731,851 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $35,034,000 after purchasing an additional 12,139 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,317,000. 65.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.07. 217,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,667,762. The stock has a market cap of $229.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.84. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $59.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.85.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.03 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 29.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $400,062.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 37,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total transaction of $1,982,645.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,011,062.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,573. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $143.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Macquarie set a $60.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

