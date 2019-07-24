Sanders Morris Harris LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Teligent Inc (NASDAQ:TLGT)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in Teligent Inc (NASDAQ:TLGT) by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,814,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,715,239 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned about 0.07% of Teligent worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teligent by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 2,727,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 13,403 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Teligent by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 17,951 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its position in Teligent by 37.2% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 225,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 61,239 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Teligent by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 203,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 43,414 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Teligent by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 17,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLGT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.70. 25,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,371. The company has a market cap of $38.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Teligent Inc has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $4.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.64.

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Teligent had a negative net margin of 73.56% and a negative return on equity of 103.41%. The business had revenue of $13.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Teligent Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teligent Company Profile

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. It offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

