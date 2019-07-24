Sanders Morris Harris LLC Buys 5,400 Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEL. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Genesis Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 12.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 97.2% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 304.8% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Jastrow II purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,077,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,510,578.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ryan S. Sims bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 69,700 shares of company stock worth $1,502,161. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.75. 1,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -297.06 and a beta of 1.25. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $25.52.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.55 million. Genesis Energy had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.26%. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is presently -2,750.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GEL. Zacks Investment Research raised Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James started coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded YY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genesis Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Genesis Energy Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.