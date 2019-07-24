Sanders Morris Harris LLC Buys Shares of 27,230 AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 27,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 206.7% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in AbbVie by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 10,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 31,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Finally, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $67.61. 4,065,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,316,618. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.83. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $65.06 and a 52-week high of $100.23.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.81 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 221.09% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.11%.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 11,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.50 per share, with a total value of $776,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,695. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William J. Chase acquired 30,400 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.30 per share, for a total transaction of $2,045,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,552 shares in the company, valued at $11,410,849.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Leerink Swann upgraded AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $123.00 target price on Hershey and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Yirendai from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.76.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.