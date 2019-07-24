Sanders Morris Harris LLC Grows Stock Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 111,849 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,511 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises approximately 1.6% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $840,254,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,263,265 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,572,528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194,005 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,462,292 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,076,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376,604 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1,908.9% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,872,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $253,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,939,831 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,175,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.61. 2,165,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,222,043. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.04. The company has a market capitalization of $72.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.64. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $82.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $61.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.39 billion. CVS Health had a positive return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rite Aid in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a $66.00 price target on CyrusOne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho set a $71.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $325.00 price target on Align Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.48.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

