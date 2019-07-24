Sanders Morris Harris LLC Makes New $1.61 Million Investment in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 467,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,759,000 after purchasing an additional 31,805 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,456,130 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,258,000 after purchasing an additional 269,031 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 12,224 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $495,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.85.

In other Motorola Solutions news, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 54,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.75, for a total value of $7,700,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 1,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $257,617.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 293,426 shares of company stock valued at $45,783,035. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

MSI traded down $2.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.99. 15,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,280. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.49. The stock has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $108.25 and a 12-month high of $173.44.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.20. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 91.61% and a net margin of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.38%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

