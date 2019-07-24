Sanders Morris Harris LLC Makes New $3.55 Million Investment in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 252,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,000. Energy Transfer LP Unit accounts for about 0.9% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Shamrock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James set a $29.00 price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup set a $86.00 price objective on Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

In other Energy Transfer LP Unit news, EVP Thomas P. Mason sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $1,047,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael K. Grimm bought 3,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $54,976.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $14.94. 61,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,628,471. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.44. The stock has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $19.19.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

