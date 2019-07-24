Sanders Morris Harris LLC Purchases Shares of 20,835 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,835 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,672,531 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $738,521,000 after acquiring an additional 107,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,529,136 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $786,522,000 after acquiring an additional 834,241 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.4% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,667,865 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $674,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,610 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $589,781,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,679,640 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $485,896,000 after acquiring an additional 148,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Sunday, March 31st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $61.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rite Aid in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.82.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.68. The stock had a trading volume of 85,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,189,053. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.79. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a twelve month low of $49.31 and a twelve month high of $86.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $49.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $34.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.24%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 20,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $1,061,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 435,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,119,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

