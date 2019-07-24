Sanders Morris Harris LLC Takes $810,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,904 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 181.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 67.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Theratechnologies in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$15.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 target price on C&J Energy Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded TELUS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Summit Insights cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.57 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.34.

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total value of $14,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,833.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $366,726.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,710 shares in the company, valued at $39,314,837.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,736 shares of company stock worth $15,293,726 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,770,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,861,177. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 8.98 and a quick ratio of 7.78. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $124.46 and a 52-week high of $292.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 2.09.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 30.68%. The company’s revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

