Schwab Charitable Fund Makes New Investment in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Progressive by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,187,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,969,000 after purchasing an additional 83,994 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 10,368 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,478,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $450,389,000 after acquiring an additional 515,706 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 42,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John A. Barbagallo sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total transaction of $3,637,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,393,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $936,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 347,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,153,917.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,350 shares of company stock valued at $9,020,907. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PGR. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, July 1st. B. Riley set a $18.00 price target on TiVo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Progressive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.62.

NYSE:PGR traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.79. 104,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,829,210. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.94. Progressive Corp has a 12 month low of $56.71 and a 12 month high of $84.96. The company has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. Progressive had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

