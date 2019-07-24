Schwab Charitable Fund Raises Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Schwab Charitable Fund grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 514,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 68.1% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Schwab Charitable Fund owned about 0.08% of NVIDIA worth $84,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in NVIDIA by 181.2% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TELUS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wedbush raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Summit Insights cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.57 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.34.

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total value of $14,510,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,833.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,450,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,736 shares of company stock worth $15,293,726 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,770,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,861,177. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 2.09. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $124.46 and a twelve month high of $292.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 8.98 and a quick ratio of 7.78.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 31.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

