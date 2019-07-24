Schwab Charitable Fund Sells 7,565 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Schwab Charitable Fund cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,565 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 14,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 207.1% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.81. 148,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,815,290. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.46. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.74 and a 52 week high of $44.05.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.