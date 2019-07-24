Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Purchased by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,950 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 4.7% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC owned about 0.18% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $11,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 171,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 8,134 shares in the last quarter. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 107,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 92,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 9,494 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 58.9% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 274,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,148,000 after purchasing an additional 101,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,233,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,059. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.04. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.82 and a 52 week high of $27.13.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

