Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Purchased by Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,617 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index makes up approximately 2.1% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index by 171.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNDX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,703. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.04. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index has a fifty-two week low of $31.85 and a fifty-two week high of $40.40.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.