Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Holdings Lifted by Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 997,975.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,018,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,935 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,158,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8,901.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 488,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,039,000 after acquiring an additional 482,736 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,474,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,083,000 after acquiring an additional 391,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 182.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 483,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,807,000 after acquiring an additional 312,771 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.27. 688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,564. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $44.97 and a 1-year high of $58.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.91.

