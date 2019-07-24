Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Pachira Investments Inc.

Pachira Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 12,655,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,176,000 after buying an additional 3,494,456 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,802,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,927,000 after acquiring an additional 46,922 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,063,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,444,000 after acquiring an additional 29,735 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 2,757,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,629,000 after acquiring an additional 106,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,260,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,794,000 after acquiring an additional 9,466 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.02. 455,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,304. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $56.12 and a 52-week high of $72.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.61.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

