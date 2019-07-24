Scorpio Bulkers Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:SALT)

Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the shipping company on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

NYSE SALT traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.42. The company had a trading volume of 11,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,706. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Scorpio Bulkers has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $7.55. The stock has a market cap of $484.94 million, a P/E ratio of -213.00 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.06.

Get Scorpio Bulkers alerts:

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Scorpio Bulkers had a net margin of 10.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $49.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Scorpio Bulkers’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Scorpio Bulkers will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

SALT has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Scorpio Bulkers in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Scorpio Bulkers to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Scorpio Bulkers has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.89.

Scorpio Bulkers Company Profile

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.