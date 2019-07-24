Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Scorpio Tankers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide. The Company’s initial fleet consists of three modern panamax tankers. Its vessels carry petroleum products and crude oil for integrated oil companies, oil traders, and other customers. Scorpio Tankers Inc. is headquartered in Monaco, Scorpio. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on STNG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 99 ($1.29) price target on shares of in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Scorpio Tankers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

NYSE:STNG traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $28.59. 7,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,803. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.72. Scorpio Tankers has a 52-week low of $14.75 and a 52-week high of $30.87.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 23.03% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $195.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STNG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,728 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,072 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 10,080 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

