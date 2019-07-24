Scout Investments Inc. Decreases Stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 739,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,518 shares during the period. EPR Properties makes up about 1.1% of Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.97% of EPR Properties worth $55,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPR. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 195.6% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

In other news, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $203,945.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,279.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Tonya L. Mater sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.87, for a total transaction of $77,870.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,434,371.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,965 shares of company stock valued at $851,977. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPR traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $75.18. The stock had a trading volume of 128,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,215. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.62. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $62.75 and a 12-month high of $80.75.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. EPR Properties had a net margin of 43.47% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $164.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a jul 19 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Colfax in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. EPR Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.