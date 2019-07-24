Scout Investments Inc. Has $152.51 Million Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,067,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,310,432 shares during the quarter. AGNC Investment makes up 2.9% of Scout Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Scout Investments Inc. owned 1.69% of AGNC Investment worth $152,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its position in AGNC Investment by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 24,282,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,077,000 after purchasing an additional 466,185 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $680,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $356,000. Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $8,881,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AGNC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.42. 251,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,084,541. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.98. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $19.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04). AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a jul 19 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.70%.

AGNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Thursday, July 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.72) price objective on shares of in a report on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Kain acquired 97,802 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,734,029.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,049. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Morris A. Davis sold 11,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $206,973.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,775.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

