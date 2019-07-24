Scout Investments Inc. Has $43.42 Million Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 658,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,969 shares during the period. W. R. Berkley accounts for about 0.8% of Scout Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.36% of W. R. Berkley worth $43,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WRB. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

In other news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 77,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $5,128,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,419,024.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 21.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WRB traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,674. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 12-month low of $45.91 and a 12-month high of $68.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 16.48%.

A number of analysts recently commented on WRB shares. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,775 ($23.19) price target on shares of in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.34.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.