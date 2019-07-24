Seaport Global Securities Comments on Schlumberger Limited.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Schlumberger in a report issued on Sunday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Urban now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.65.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Raymond James set a $29.00 price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Tudor Pickering lowered Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $75.00 price target on Cimarex Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.17.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.65. 297,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,712,854. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $34.46 and a 1-year high of $68.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional raised its position in Schlumberger by 158.4% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter worth $32,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 100.2% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 41.1% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Alexander C. Juden sold 8,643 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $374,155.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,555.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $473,038.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 123.46%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.