Seaport Global Securities Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of AutoNation in a report issued on Monday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Ward now expects that the company will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.09. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for AutoNation’s FY2019 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a report on Sunday, July 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on FTI Consulting to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.01.

NYSE AN opened at $46.50 on Wednesday. AutoNation has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $49.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.82.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. AutoNation had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other AutoNation news, CAO Christopher Cade sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $108,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,750.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carl C. Liebert III bought 2,575 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.95 per share, with a total value of $100,296.25. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,296.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,693 shares of company stock worth $1,906,693. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in AutoNation by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,190,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,965,000 after purchasing an additional 723,400 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter worth $19,154,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth $16,277,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in AutoNation by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,051,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,946,000 after acquiring an additional 256,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth $3,332,000. 65.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

