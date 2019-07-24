Sensyne Health (LON:SENS) Trading 1.8% Higher

Sensyne Health PLC (LON:SENS)’s share price traded up 1.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 161.85 ($2.11) and last traded at GBX 161.85 ($2.11), 7,408 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 159 ($2.08).

The firm has a market cap of $204.43 million and a P/E ratio of 8.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 140.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 13.22 and a current ratio of 13.29.

Sensyne Health Company Profile (LON:SENS)

Sensyne Health plc is a healthcare technology company that creates value from accelerating the discovery and development of new medicines and improving patient care through the analysis of real-world evidence from large databases of anonymised patient data in collaboration with NHS Trusts. These anonymised patient data are ethically sourced in that any analysis of anonymised patient data (and hence the Company’s access to it) must be pre-approved for each programme on a case-by-case basis by the relevant NHS Trusts.

