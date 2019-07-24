Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Trading Down 2%

Shares of Shawcor Ltd (TSE:SCL) were down 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$17.01 and last traded at C$17.05, approximately 25,120 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 93,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.40.

SCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shawcor in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $184.00 price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Roots in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.92.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.54.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$349.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$348.37 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Shawcor Ltd will post 1.2699999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shawcor (TSE:SCL)

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the pipeline, pipe services, petrochemical, and industrial segments of the energy industry in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Pipe Services, and Petrochemical and Industrial.

