Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $20.40-21.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $20.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.88518286-18.23587272 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.26 billion.Sherwin-Williams also updated its FY19 guidance to $20.40-$21.40 EPS.

Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $5.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $495.65. The company had a trading volume of 381,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,495. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $464.59. Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $355.28 and a 12 month high of $492.26. The company has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.27.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.22. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 47.09% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 20.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SHW shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Waters from $211.00 to $209.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp restated an overweight rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $494.52.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, Chairman John G. Morikis sold 16,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.26, for a total value of $7,662,687.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 112,276 shares in the company, valued at $52,911,187.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.11, for a total value of $478,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,471 shares of company stock valued at $12,202,129. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

