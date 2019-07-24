Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) Receives $308.91 Average PT from Analysts

Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $308.91.

SHOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital set a $8.00 price target on shares of Meet Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. UBS Group raised shares of to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 945 ($12.35) to GBX 2,060 ($26.92) in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $61.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of WellCare Health Plans from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 56.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,920,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,223,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,030 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 29,316.3% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,533,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $153,377,000 after buying an additional 1,528,552 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 7.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,403,846 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $290,063,000 after buying an additional 91,669 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 378.5% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 865,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,764,000 after buying an additional 684,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,062,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHOP traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $329.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,856,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,759. Shopify has a 1 year low of $117.64 and a 1 year high of $340.84. The company has a current ratio of 12.56, a quick ratio of 12.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a PE ratio of -540.28 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $313.13.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.44. Shopify had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $320.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shopify will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

