Sienna Senior Living Inc (TSE:SIA) Receives C$19.93 Consensus PT from Analysts

Sienna Senior Living Inc (TSE:SIA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$19.93.

SIA has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NVIDIA to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

In other news, Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.02, for a total transaction of C$57,072.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 266,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,060,463.80.

Sienna Senior Living stock traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$19.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,791. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$19.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.06. Sienna Senior Living has a twelve month low of C$15.44 and a twelve month high of C$19.98.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.32). The firm had revenue of C$163.67 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.0765 dividend. This is a boost from Sienna Senior Living’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 642.25%.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.