Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 24.91%. The business had revenue of $30.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 million.

NASDAQ BSRR opened at $25.10 on Wednesday. Sierra Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $31.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.01. The stock has a market cap of $378.77 million, a PE ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BSRR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

In other Sierra Bancorp news, EVP Michael Olague acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.33 per share, for a total transaction of $382,620.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 30,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,219.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robb Evans acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.63 per share, with a total value of $26,630.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 22,106 shares of company stock valued at $604,025. Company insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

