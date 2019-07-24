Signature Wealth Management Group Buys Shares of 210,112 Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 210,112 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,000. Regions Financial comprises about 2.1% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 98,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 86,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 20,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

RF stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.92. The company had a trading volume of 373,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,196,557. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.50. Regions Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.37 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,877 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $478,593.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,975.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RF. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. Bank of America set a $97.00 price target on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine lowered Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Nomura boosted their price target on Equinix from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Silicon Motion Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.47.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.