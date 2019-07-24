Signature Wealth Management Group Has $553,000 Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Signature Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $7.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,488,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,452. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $122.64 and a one year high of $210.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.59.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.32. Lam Research had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 25.64%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Lam Research from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Facebook from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.41.

In other Lam Research news, insider Richard A. Gottscho sold 7,248 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.26, for a total value of $1,516,716.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 20,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,391 shares of company stock worth $6,776,675. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

