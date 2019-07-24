Signature Wealth Management Group Raises Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,797 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 201 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David S. Wichmann purchased 20,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $231.79 per share, for a total transaction of $4,635,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 904,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,623,226.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $2,480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 187,663 shares in the company, valued at $46,540,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $6,095,000. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UNH traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $252.14. 3,063,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,886,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $208.07 and a 52-week high of $287.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.17. The company has a market capitalization of $242.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $60.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.59 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 25.20%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.54%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNH. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $36.00 target price on shares of Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Cleveland Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $620.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.06.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

