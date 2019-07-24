Signature Wealth Management Group Sells 4,648 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Signature Wealth Management Group decreased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,648 shares during the period. Paychex comprises 2.4% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 64.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in Paychex by 2.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 5,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 1.0% in the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 12,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.0% during the first quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

In related news, VP Jennifer R. Vossler sold 10,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total transaction of $842,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,670,492.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 5,859 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $488,113.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,735 shares of company stock valued at $9,592,477 in the last three months. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.78. 1,024,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,286,459. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $61.32 and a one year high of $88.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.50. The stock has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). Paychex had a return on equity of 40.99% and a net margin of 27.42%. The firm had revenue of $980.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

PAYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Mosaic from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.49 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.08.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.