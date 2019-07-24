Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.10-2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.18. Silgan also updated its FY19 guidance to $2.10-$2.20 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a hold rating on shares of Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ames National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Silgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.63.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGN opened at $30.19 on Wednesday. Silgan has a 1 year low of $22.24 and a 1 year high of $31.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Silgan had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Silgan’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam J. Greenlee sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $3,289,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,367 shares in the company, valued at $3,927,873.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony P. Andreacchi sold 3,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $111,609.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 259,334 shares of company stock worth $7,772,706. 30.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

