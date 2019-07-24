Silver Chef (ASX:SIV) Shares Up 2.2%

Silver Chef Limited (ASX:SIV)’s stock price shot up 2.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as A$0.72 ($0.51) and last traded at A$0.71 ($0.50), 181,081 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.70 ($0.49).

The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.33. The firm has a market cap of $27.88 million and a PE ratio of -0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.56.

Silver Chef Company Profile (ASX:SIV)

Silver Chef Limited engages in the rental and financing of commercial equipment in Australia, New Zealand, and Canada. It offers equipment rental and financing solutions to small and medium sized businesses in the hospitality industry, such as coffee shops, takeaway stores, independently owned restaurants, and franchises.

