Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 10,271 Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,271 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,000. Walt Disney accounts for 0.9% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 64.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Forestar Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on AKITA Drilling from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup set a $86.00 price objective on Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.89.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $288,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 49,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $6,938,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,423 shares of company stock valued at $22,284,125 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $140.81. 2,720,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,778,062. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.69. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $100.35 and a twelve month high of $145.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 22.55%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.86%.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

