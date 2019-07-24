Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Shares Bought by Pennsylvania Trust Co

Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,745 shares during the quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $10,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank set a $60.00 target price on shares of Taubman Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.07.

In other Simon Property Group news, insider John Rulli sold 9,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total value of $1,613,717.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,222,735.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.44. 14,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Simon Property Group Inc has a 12-month low of $155.04 and a 12-month high of $191.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.10.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.02. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 41.45%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

