SingularDTV Market Capitalization Achieves $5.84 Million (SNGLS)

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Over the last seven days, SingularDTV has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. SingularDTV has a total market cap of $5.84 million and approximately $116,989.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularDTV token can currently be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Liqui, Braziliex and Ethfinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00289559 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009929 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.59 or 0.01667859 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000864 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00024340 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00120460 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000612 BTC.

About SingularDTV

SingularDTV was first traded on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularDTV’s official website is singulardtv.com.

Buying and Selling SingularDTV

SingularDTV can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Ethfinex, Livecoin, OKEx, Liqui, HitBTC, Braziliex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and ChaoEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularDTV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularDTV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

