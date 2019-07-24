SnowGem Price Up 9.7% Over Last Week (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 12.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 24th. One SnowGem coin can currently be bought for $0.0511 or 0.00000506 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $580,828.00 and $208,751.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SnowGem has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10,106.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $222.30 or 0.02199288 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.33 or 0.00943072 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.45 or 0.03051552 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.20 or 0.00813198 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00013001 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00060923 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.27 or 0.00714984 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00218393 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 84,096,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,356,232 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org.

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

