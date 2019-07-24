Socket Mobile (SCKT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCKT opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.33. Socket Mobile has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Get Socket Mobile alerts:

Socket Mobile Company Profile

Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in mobile point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, control systems, logistics, event management, medical, and education.

Featured Article: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Socket Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Socket Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.