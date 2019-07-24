Solid State (LON:SOLI) Trading Down 1%

Solid State PLC (LON:SOLI) traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 476 ($6.22) and last traded at GBX 478 ($6.25), 7,086 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 76% from the average session volume of 4,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 483 ($6.31).

Separately, FinnCap boosted their price objective on shares of Solid State from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 546 ($7.13) and gave the company a “corporate” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 482.97. The company has a market cap of $40.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.47, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a GBX 8.30 ($0.11) dividend. This is a boost from Solid State’s previous dividend of $4.20. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Solid State’s dividend payout ratio is 0.39%.

In other Solid State news, insider Nigel Rogers purchased 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 455 ($5.95) per share, for a total transaction of £20,020 ($26,159.68).

About Solid State (LON:SOLI)

Solid State PLC manufactures and sells electronic equipment; and distributes electronic components and materials. It is involved in the design, development, and supply of rugged and industrial computers, portable power and energy storage solutions, advanced communication systems, antennas, and high bandwidth video transmission products.

