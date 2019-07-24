Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Share Price

News headlines about Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) have trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Federal Home Loan Mortgage earned a media sentiment score of 0.90 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

OTCMKTS FMCC traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $2.44. 197,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,497,220. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 2.22. Federal Home Loan Mortgage has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $3.10.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Federal Home Loan Mortgage had a net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Compass Point started coverage on Federal National Mortgage Association in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Company Profile

Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates in three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

